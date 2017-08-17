Raiders’ Justin Ellis hopeful trimmed weight boosts production

Getty Images

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis was a force during the team’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals last week.

The fourth-year pro out of Louisiana Tech recorded three tackles, one for loss, and forced a fumble in just 14 defensive snaps.

According to Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle, Ellis is down about nine pounds from his playing weight of 338 last season and hopes that the change will help fuel his production.

“More lean muscle,” Ellis said. “I feel like I have been having decent seasons, but I wanted to do better, so I figured I would try this, move around a little better, be more active.”

Ellis has started 27 of 44 games played in over his first three seasons in the league and recorded 64 total tackles.