Rams enjoying Sammy Watkins’ speed and juice down the field

AP

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins hasn’t been a member of the Rams long enough to have the entire offense down, but what he’s done in practice with the parts he has grasped has left him with plenty of admirers on his new team.

One catch Watkins made over the middle on Wednesday left quarterback Jared Goff shaking his head and looking around to make sure that everyone else was seeing what he was seeing. Goff said it was “obviously a special play and special player” and coach Sean McVay appears to be on the same page with his quarterback.

“When the ball’s in his hands, you could feel his speed and his juice down the field,” McVay said, via the Los Angeles Times.

McVay said that they’ll get Watkins involved in Saturday’s game against the Raiders and it won’t be a surprise to see him make a few big plays for the Rams in that contest. Talent has never been Watkins’ issue, but staying healthy has been an obstacle that the Rams can only hope will be less troublesome in L.A. than it was in Buffalo.