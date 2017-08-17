Report: Danny Shelton to miss 3-6 weeks

Getty Images

Browns defensive lineman Danny Shelton is expected to miss 3-6 weeks, according to Field Yates of ESPN, putting his availability for the season opener in jeopardy. Shelton injured his knee in Wednesday’s practice, and the team reported earlier Thursday he would not play in Monday’s preseason game and “will be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.”

“He has a knee, and like the other guys, nothing that I think that is way over the top,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’ll get Danny back as soon as we can.”

Third-year veteran Jamie Meder worked with the first team in Thursday’s practice, and the Browns do have depth in their defensive line.

The short end of the timeframe would give Shelton a chance to play in the season opener Sept. 10. The full six weeks would keep him out until Oct. 1.

Shelton tweeted Thursday night that, “All will be good. Still focused on a great year this year! Go Browns!”