Report: Pessimism about how long Aaron Donald will hold out

Rams General Manager Les Snead was a guest on PFT Live Thursday and didn’t say much about where things stand in contract talks with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who has not reported to work with the team this summer as he pushes for a new contract ahead of his fourth NFL season.

Snead’s previous update was that there’s been no movement toward a deal that would get Donald back on the field, which may be why Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that there is pessimism about how much longer he’ll be holding out.

Schefter reports that the holdout is threatening to extend into the regular season and quotes one source saying that he could envision Donald sitting out the entire year. That would be an extreme step and may not be a particularly likely one, but the tenor of both that report and Snead’s comments suggest that it may be just as unlikely that the two sides agree on a new deal in the near future.

If that’s the case, the Rams and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will have to at least come up with a plan on defense that doesn’t include their most effective defensive lineman while hoping that they don’t have to put it into motion.