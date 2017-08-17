Report: Seahawks, Justin Britt closing in on extension

Getty Images

The Seahawks have had their share of issues with continuity on the offensive line in recent years, but they’ve reportedly found a blocker they want to keep around in center Justin Britt and they’ll be spending some money to do it.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is closing in on a contract extension with Britt. Per the report, it will be a three-year deal worth more than $9 million per year.

That would put Britt’s deal in the upper tier of contracts for centers. The Jaguars recently signed Brandon Linder to a five-year extension worth more than $51 million while Travis Frederick and Alex Mack also have deals with average annual salaries of at least $9 million.

Britt was a second-round pick in 2014 so he’s heading into the final year of his rookie deal. He moved around between positions before settling in at center last year and has started all 47 regular season games he’s played since entering the league.