Reuben Foster dealing with AC joint sprain

Before this year’s draft, there were concerns about linebacker Reuben Foster‘s shoulder that contributed to his slip from the top of the first round to the 31st pick.

The 49ers traded up to make that pick and said after making the selection that they weren’t overly concerned about the possibility of Foster being held back as a result of the injury. Foster’s shoulder didn’t stop him from making his way into the starting lineup in the wake of Malcolm Smith‘s season-ending pectoral injury, but another shoulder issue is bothering him now.

The 49ers said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, that Foster will be limited in Thursday’s practice because of an AC joint sprain sustained on Wednesday. The team says the injury is not related to his previous problem, but it will keep him from participating in contact drills during their joint practice with the Broncos.

There’s no word on whether it will keep him from playing when the two teams meet on Saturday night, but the fact that he’s limited rather than out of practice entirely suggests there’s not much more concern about this issue than the team had about the previous one.