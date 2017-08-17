Reuben Foster expected to play Saturday

AP

49ers rookie linebacker Reuben Foster‘s mild AC joint sprain in his surgically repaired right shoulder isn’t expected to keep him from playing Saturday.

“I expect him to,” coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “We want to be smart with him, regardless, but I would expect him to.”

The 49ers insist they aren’t concerned about the injury, because it’s unrelated to the torn labrum Foster had in his shoulder at Alabama. Shanahan called Foster’s injury “common” among linebackers, and Navorro Bowman left practice early Thursday with a similar issue and later said he’s “probably had a million of these.”

Foster slipped to 31st in the draft at least partly because of concern about his shoulder, which some believed needed another surgery that would force him to miss the 2017 season.

General Manager John Lynch insisted Wednesday that Foster was “good” after Foster was injured in a joint practice with the Broncos.