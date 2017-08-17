Ryan Kelly needs foot surgery, will miss regular season time

Getty Images

The Colts haven’t made a definitive call on quarterback Andrew Luck‘s status for the first week of the regular season, but they know they won’t have center Ryan Kelly in the lineup.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Thursday, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, that Kelly will have surgery on the foot injury that has kept him off the field for the last week. The hope was that rest would allow Kelly to get back in action, but that hasn’t worked out.

Pagano didn’t set a timeline for Kelly’s return, but said he will miss some time in the regular season. Complicating matters for the Colts is that backup center Brian Schwenke is on the PUP list with his own foot injury.

The Colts met with Jeremy Zuttah after he was released by the 49ers, but a report on Wednesday indicated that he was close to a deal to return to the Ravens. That report indicated that the Colts weren’t out of the picture and they may step up their push now that they know Kelly is going to be out for an extended period of time.