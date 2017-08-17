Ryan Mallett struggles again for Ravens

AP

Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett may benefit from some more grade inflation, since the Ravens happen to be ahead on the scoreboard when he was finished for the night.

Starting in place of the rehabbing Joe Flacco, Mallett struggled again for the Ravens.

He was 13-of-22 for 113 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions before being relieved by Josh Woodrum.

The Ravens were up 13-7 when Mallett left the field, so perhaps coach John Harbaugh will say he played “winning football” like he did last week when Baltimore struggled offensively and somehow won. Mallett was 9-of-18 for 58 yards in that beauty, a performance which would make few think the team was in good hands in case Flacco’s back wasn’t going to be back in shape soon.

They think Flacco is going to be ready to start the regular season opener.

But Mallett’s continued struggles (53.2 passer rating in two games) may make them give some thought to some backup options, beyond the recently acquired Thad Lewis.