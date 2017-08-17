Scot McCloughan visits PFT Live on Friday

Getty Images

He recently has emerged as a compelling and informative presence on Twitter. On Friday, he’ll make a phone call to PFT Live.

Former San Francisco and Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan will join the show at 8:35 a.m. ET to talk some football. And only football. We won’t be delving in to his departure from Washington or any issues relating to one of the uglier episodes of the offseason. We will be delving in to his views on various football-related topics regarding his views on football players.

McCloughan has revived his private scouting service, known as Instinctive Scouting, and he’s doing what he’s always done, and what he does very well. Tune in tomorrow and you’ll hear plenty from McCloughan about as many players as we can cram in to the allotted time. And if there are any specific players you’d like to hear him talk about, drop your suggestions in the comments.

Also joining the show will be Chris Simms, who officially joins the show on Monday, and Josh Norris, who will have some pointers for when it comes to setting your fantasy draft board.

The show starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio (which is now carried at SiriusXM 205), and the simulcast launches on NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.