Seahawks announce three-year extension for Justin Britt

The Seahawks and center Justin Britt were said to be closing in on a three-year extension on Thursday and they got the final steps out of the way before the day was out.

The Seahawks announced the extension, which Adam Caplan of ESPN reports is worth $27 million and sets Britt up to make $13.25 million through the 2018 season. Britt was signed for a salary of just over $891,000 this season in the final year of the four-year rookie deal he signed in 2014.

In the release announcing the deal, coach Pete Carroll noted the extension marks a change in course for a team that has relied on young and inexpensive offensive linemen in recent years.

“The fact that we were able to do it in the offensive line, it is important to note that,” Carroll said. “I don’t want to try to dissuade you from thinking that. It’s a statement that we want to make sure to take care of these guys. Justin has done everything we need him to do, been a great teammate. I’m thrilled we’re able to reward him. This is very much in line with all of the things we have done in the past, it just happens to go right to that spot, right to the center of it all, and I’m really fired up about that.”

The Seahawks also named George Fant and Luke Joeckel as their starters at left tackle and left guard on Thursday and they surely hope that the change in approach marked by Britt’s extension will be followed by a positive change in performance come the regular season.