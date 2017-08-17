Sean Smith charged with felony assault

Getty Images

Suddenly, the possibility of losing his job in the Oakland starting lineup is the least of Sean Smith‘s concerns.

Via A.J. Perez of USA Today, Smith has been charged with felony assault and felony batter with serious bodily injury. He allegedly “beat and then stomped” the head of his sister’s boyfriend on July 4.

Smith faces up to seven years in prison. His first court date is set for September 29.

He instantly becomes a candidate to be placed on paid leave, a discretionary device that the NFL adopted three years ago as a way to remove from play anyone who is facing serious charges that have not yet been resolved by the court system.

“We are looking into the matter to understand the facts,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT by email on Thursday night.