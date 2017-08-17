Steelers hope to sign Stephon Tuitt to extension before season opener

Getty Images

The Steelers are working to sign defensive end Stephon Tuitt to an extension before the start of the season, owner Art Rooney II said via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Tuitt enters the final year of his rookie deal set to earn a base salary of $1.05 million, and the Steelers would like to make sure he’s around for longer. They have a longstanding team policy not to negotiate during the regular season, so the Sept. 9 season opener is the deadline for getting a deal done.

Tuitt, 24, is regarded as one of the league’s top young 3-4 defensive ends. In 44 games, he has 11.5 sacks, but the Steelers are expecting more this season.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review expects Tuitt to receive a contract similar to what the Steelers gave defensive lineman Cam Heyward in 2015. Heyward’s six-year, $59.2 million deal included $15 million guaranteed.