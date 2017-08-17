Thomas Rawls to sit with ankle injury this week

Getty Images

The Seahawks will get a longer look at running back Eddie Lacy during Friday’s game against the Vikings.

Coach Pete Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, on Thursday that running back Thomas Rawls will not play in the team’s second preseason outing because of an ankle injury. Lacy, who signed as a free agent this offseason, will make the start in Rawls’ place.

Rawls worked ahead of Lacy in the team’s preseason opener last week and ran the ball twice for five yards before coming out of the game. Lacy ran four times for 10 yards during his first game action as a member of the team.

Rawls missed seven games last year with a fractured fibula and picked up 349 yards on 109 carries when he was in the lineup. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry during his first season in Seattle and a rebound in productivity spurred by a return to health could keep him in a sizable role throughout the year despite Lacy’s presence on the roster.