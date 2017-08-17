Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Philadelphia is just another business trip for Bills coach Sean McDermott now.

The Dolphins took a look at some veteran LB depth.

The Patriots got a chance to catch up with old friend Mike Vrabel during their workouts with the Texans.

Jets LB Darron Lee gained nine pounds this offseason to play with more “physicality.”

The Ravens are looking for some rhythm on offense.

Bengals rookie WR Josh Malone is trying to take things one step at a time.

Browns LT Joe Thomas likes the way rookie DE Myles Garrett is going about his business.

Steelers DE Cam Heyward is suddenly the old man in his room.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins is getting plenty of time to heal.

Colts WR Phillip Dorsett is back on the field and trying to reclaim his status.

The Jaguars are still sifting through their returner options.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota likes what he’s seeing from his WRs.

Broncos QB Paxton Lynch is trying to keep an even keel during the competition for the starting job.

Like a lot of people, Chiefs QB Alex Smith can’t believe Colin Kaepernick isn’t on a team right now.

Chargers RB Branden Oliver is ready to run after last year’s injury.

Raiders CB Sean Smith is bouncing back after a demotion.

Cowboys DT Stephen Paea is pushing for a starting job.

Some LB injuries have given a few Giants rookies a chance to shine.

There are so many connections between the Eagles and Bills.

Washington WR Jamison Crowder expects to play this week.

Bears CB Prince Amukamara is out with a hamstring injury.

Lions TE Eric Ebron was held out of practice, though coach Jim Caldwell says there’s no setback

Packers G Jahri Evans is adjusting from one star QB to another.

The Vikings’ kicking competition is still up in the air.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan doesn’t think there will be much of a transition on offense.

The Panthers left some injured players home for their joint workouts in Tennessee.

The Saints are welcoming CB Marshon Lattimore back to the field.

With a little luck, the Buccaneers didn’t stick their undrafted rookies with the traditional expensive dinner tab.

The Cardinals seem to be getting a little bored.

Rams WR Sammy Watkins has impressed his new QB.

Von Miller heaped praise on 49ers RT Trent Brown.

The soldiers who visited Seahawks camp said they had no problem with DE Michael Bennett’s protest.