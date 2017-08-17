Tom Cable hopeful to solidify starters on Seahawks offensive line sooner than later

Getty Images

After two years of serious flux in training camp searching for a starting offensive line, the Seattle Seahawks may be close to settling on a starting five.

Assistant head coach and offensive line coach Tom Cable said on Wednesday he feels comfortable with the left side of his offensive line at this point in the preseason. George Fant at left tackle, Luke Joeckel at left guard and Justin Britt at center all appear to be cemented in place. The plan is to get the right side decided in short order as well.

“I hope we don’t have to (take it to the end of the preseason). I don’t think we do,” Cable said. “Really, I think the biggest pressing issue right now is to solidify that right side. I think we’re pretty solid at center left guard, left tackle. So now we just want to make sure the opportunity is there for everybody to compete, get their opportunity on the right side and then we’ll make that decision. Hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Germain Ifedi has been fairly entrenched as the right tackle throughout camp, though rookie Ethan Pocic is pushing him for the job. Meanwhile, the job that remains most uncertain is right guard where Oday Aboushi and Mark Glowinski. Aboushi started the preseason opener against the Chargers. Glowinski will start Friday against Minnesota.

The relative certainty already is a significant change from the last two seasons. Justin Britt was moved from right tackle to left guard in an effort to solidify the line after Seattle’s first preseason game in 2015 after the four options tried at the position before him didn’t pan out as adequately as the team hoped. Last year, Garry Gilliam was tabbed as the presumptive replacement for Russell Okung at left tackle only to be kicked back to the right side and replaced by Bradley Sowell after a poor start to camp.

It took Seattle until the latter stages of the preseason to determine a starting group each of the last two seasons. It seems to be an accelerated track this year.

“Not only has the group grown a lot mentally as NFL players, but physically we’re more comfortable with who we are and what we’re capable of,” Cable said. “And I’ve said it before, very excited about this group. Hopefully they’ll be able to stay together and play together for a good while.”