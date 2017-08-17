Tony Dungy, Buccaneers contribute to have Tampa Confederate monument removed

Getty Images

Former Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy helped raise money to have a Confederate monument removed from the front of the courthouse in Downtown Tampa, and the Buccaneers rose to the occasion after Dungy challenged them to help.

After Hillsborough County commissioners decided to remove the statue only if private donors came up with $140,000 for the costs of the project, Dungy wrote on Twitter that he and his wife would put up $5,000. He then challenged the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning to help.

Today, those three teams announced that they’ve done just that, issuing a joint statement that they’ve contributed to the effort, and that the $140,000 total has now been reached.

“Recognizing that this monument does not reflect the values of our community, in collaboration with the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, our organizations have dedicated funds to assist in moving the statue from the public space in front of the courthouse. Now more than ever before, we must stand united and committed to diversity and inclusion as we all attempt to heal from the tragedy in Charlottesville,” the statement said.

The monument is now expected to be removed from public grounds and moved to a private cemetery.