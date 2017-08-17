Ty Montgomery injury opens door for Packers rookie

AP

Packers running back Ty Montgomery is still getting used to being a running back.

But at the moment, he’s sidelined by an unspecified leg injury, which is creating an opportunity for some other backs on their depth chart to get some reps.

Via Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin, rookie Jamaal Williams will get more and more reps with Montgomery out.

Montgomery has missed the last two days of practice with what he called a “soft tissue” problem, and coach Mike McCarthy called a “lower leg” injury. I’m no doctor (or McCarthy’s dairy-farming neighbor), but that kind of narrows it down. Either way, Montgomery’s probably not going to play Saturday against Washington.

“It was just something on and off, something I’m dealing with,” Montgomery said. “Nothing in particular that happened, nothing major, nothing to worry about.”

While he’s recovering from whatever it is, Williams — a fourth-round pick from BYU — has earned praise from teammates and coaches, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers referring to his work as “spectacular.”

“It’s going to be important for him to step in there because running back is a tough position. You’re always dealing with nicks and bruises throughout the season, so we need multiple guys there that can do it,” Rodgers said. “He’s done a nice job mentally – that’s the biggest jump for a running back. They’re asked to do so many things in pass protection, route running.

“We’ve got to get him more opportunities to run the ball. But everything else, he’s been spectacular. He’s definitely improving.”

And with Montgomery on the sidelines, he should get more of a chance to show it this week.