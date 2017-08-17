Von Miller has high praise for the 49ers’ offensive tackles

Getty Images

The 49ers have a lot of work to do on rebuilding from last year’s 2-14 season, but they’re set at the important position of offensive tackle.

That’s the word from Broncos pass rusher Von Miller, who has been going against the 49ers’ offensive tackles in the teams’ joint practices. Miller said Trent Brown, the 49ers’ 6-foot-8, 355-pound right tackle, is the best right tackle in football.

“He’s the best right tackle in the National Football League,” Miller said. “And he may even be a top-five tackle, period, in the National Football League. There’s not another tackle who’s that tall, that big and can move the way he moves.”

Miller has so much respect for Brown that Brown was the only offensive lineman brought to Miller’s “pass rush summit,” a summer workout and film study session for some of the league’s top pass rushers.

“Just so he could soak in some of the information that we got,” Miller said. “And, from my point of view, we could get it from a premier offensive tackle point of view.”

Miller also thinks highly of the 49ers’ left tackle.

“Trent Brown and Joe Staley, they have two of the best tackles. Trent Brown is one of the best in the National Football League and Joe Staley has been one of the best for a long time,” Miller said.

Now the 49ers just need a great quarterback for those great tackles to protect.