Le’Veon Bell’s agent denies any agreement on terms with Steelers

According to a report from Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Friday, the Steelers felt they had agreed to terms with Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell‘s agent on a multi-year contract ahead of the July 17 deadline to sign a multi-year deal only to see Bell reject the deal shortly before the deadline passed.

Bell’s agent Adisa Bakari says that’s not the case. Bakari said that there was never an agreement between any of the parties ahead of the deadline.

“All stories to contrary are false,” Bakari said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

However things played out, the decision about signing was ultimately Bell’s to make and he didn’t put his name on the dotted line. That’s led to his current absence from Steelers camp and to the Steelers saying that Bell is hurting himself by staying away from the team in a dance that will likely end some time close to the start of the regular season.