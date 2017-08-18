A strike would create fantasy football havoc

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT
When NFL players went on strike in 1987 and the league replaced them, fantasy football wasn’t really a thing yet. It now is, and a repeat of ’87 would create havoc for the millions with a passion for this twisted branch of the football tree.

Let’s play it out. The CBA expires in March 2021. The owners, happy with the current deal, don’t lock the players out, allowing the two sides to operate with a contract while negotiations continue.

Negotiations continue to fail, and on the eve of the regular-season opener, the players walk out. The NFL replace them with teams consisting largely of the players cut on Labor Day weekend.

For daily fantasy players, it truly would become a game of skill, since it would take real work to know who will be getting reps and touches — and who will be turning those chances into points. For full-season fantasy players (and particularly for keeper leagues), a huge mess would be looming.

One approach would be to freeze the rosters of regular players and create new rosters of replacement players. At a minimum, that would require plenty of work and creativity for the fantasy platforms, which aren’t built to have a primary team and a reserve lineup. Also, what happens if/when players start crossing the picket line and returning to the game, like plenty of players did in 1987?

For the NFL and the NFLPA, the stakes will be dramatically higher. But fans will have a much more at stake if a strike happens in 2021 than they did in 1987. And that surely will be a factor in the P.R. battle to come.

  1. When you have to tell multimillionaires that they may miss pay in 3 years so they better start saving translates to ‘we’ll moan and that’s about it.’.

  2. Players will never strike. Too much money to lose. Steelers were only team to vote no on this contract. But, owners will definitely lock out. They have the resources to play this game.

  4. Why are we worrying about the possible ramifications of a March 2021 strike before, oh I don’t know, the summer of 2020 ????

    Seems like wasted energy 3 + years before that.

  5. Although I believe it’s a bit early to be worrying about what’s going to happen to my fantasy football team in 2021, I don’t think it would take too much work or creativity for fantasy football websites to handle this situation. Most sites can handle very large rosters so you would just have to increase your roster size and add the replacement players to your current team. Forward-thinking leagues could have an expanded draft to get players who are likely to be cut but could play in strike games, or you could just have another draft when strike teams are built and add the newly drafted players to your roster. Then when the regular players come back, they’re already on your roster and you can put the strike players on the bench.

  7. No one is going to cross the picket line this time around. They make proportionately more money (society wise, way more informed these days and the bigger issue will be staying out of trouble and in football shape.

    They’re going to give them pot by then (hopefully, you know, something natural instead of something they could physically hooked on) and the owners are going to get their 17th game so the 8-8 schedule is even and the odd game is in some strange country.

    We shall see if anyone wins or loses. The owners aren’t the ‘just getting by’ types or losing money like they used to be, so they already have an edge. But greed is a funny thing…

