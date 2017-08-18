As Michael Bennett sits, two teammates stand with hand on his shoulder

AP

Like five nights ago, Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett sat for the national anthem before a game. Unlike five night ago, he had two teammates with him.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, tackle Justin Britt and cornerback Jeremy Lane stood near Bennett with a hand on his shoulder during the anthem preceding Friday night’s game against the Vikings.

According to Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT, defensive ends Cliff Avril and Frank Clark sat with Bennett for the closing seconds of the anthem.

Bennett sits for the anthem in an effort to bring attention to racial injustice in America. Teammates did not know he’d be sitting before the preseason opener against the Chargers.