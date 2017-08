Getty Images

Kelvin Sheppard had been gauging his market lately, and now he has a new home.

The Bears announced they had signed the veteran linebacker, and waived rookie linebacker Hendrick Ekpe to make room for him on the roster.

Sheppard worked out for the Dolphins earlier this week, but he didn’t end up making a return to South Florida.

He played there in 2014 and 2015, and spent last year with the Giants. He’s also spent time with the Colts and Bills.