Bills make it clear, “all the confidence in the world” in Tyrod Taylor

AP

It was a quick evaluation. Unless it wasn’t an evaluation at all.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday afternoon that quarterback Tyrod Taylor would start next week’s preseason game against the Ravens.

He also added that he has “all the confidence in the world” in Taylor.

It didn’t necessarily sound that way last night, when he expressed disappointment in Taylor’s play against the Eagles and praised rookie Nathan Peterman, and said they’d “evaluate” the position going forward.

Coaches get in the habit of talking like coaches, and in doing so sometimes paint themselves into a corner. While McDermott and new G.M. Brandon Beane aren’t beholden to Taylor in any meaningful way, he seems to be the best option at the moment, so it’s best to make sure he hears them saying it.