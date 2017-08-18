Bills receiver Rod Streater left game on cart with apparent foot injury

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had called Rod Streater one of the highlights of training camp this year in Buffalo. That made the abrupt conclusion to his night in Philadelphia that much more difficult to handle.

Streater left Thursday night’s game against the Eagles on the back of a cart after being injured on the second play of the fourth quarter. Streater caught a 12-yard pass from quarterback Nathan Peterman and was dragged to the turf by Eagles cornerback Jomal Wiltz.

Streater remained on the field for several minutes as trainers attended to his left foot. He was then carted off the field.

Streater has dealt with foot injuries before, which helped limit him to just four games played in two seasons. He stayed healthy all of last season, appearing in 16 games with the San Francisco 49ers. He caught 18 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.