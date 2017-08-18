Byron Leftwich appreciates the chance to grow as a play-caller

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was willing to let quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich call plays in a couple of preseason games, primarily because he thinks Leftwich has the makings of an NFL head coach.

But his praise after Leftwich’s debut was more muted.

Leftwich got a “good job,” after his night on the headset against the Raiders. He’ll also call plays Saturday night against the Bears, as Arians gives his former Steelers quarterback a chance to grow in his role.

“It’s great to have B.A. have so much confidence and belief in me,” Leftwich said, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. “He doesn’t hold me back. He turns me loose and lets me go. It’s ‘do what you see fit,’ and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Arians will call the offensive plays next week against the Falcons and throughout the regular season. Offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin will call them in the preseason finale after his shot at the helm in the Hall of Fame Game.

There was one technical glitch getting calls down from the press box last week, and Leftwich said there was one call he’d like to have back, though he was generally pleased with the results. But Leftwich said he’s more interested in the personal aspect of coaching than the Xs and Os anyway.

“The key to calling plays for a player is to know the player,” Leftwich said. “I always tell the guys, there is no right or wrong answers, you just need honesty. I need to know what you like, what you don’t like, what you do well. From there I can call plays.

“It’s not always about learning the football plays, it’s about learning the human being. The more you get to know guys, the better you can call plays for them.”

Understanding that might be why Arians is willing to give Leftwich so much latitude, and set the stage for future responsibility.