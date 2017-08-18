Cam Newton won’t play Saturday

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was never going to play this week anyway, but it’s apparently official now. Newton had his shoulder re-evaluated Friday and definitely will sit for Saturday’s preseason game against the Titans, according to David Newton of ESPN.

Newton threw only about 10 live throws during joint workouts with the Titans, according to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, but the Panthers held off on a final decision about the game until they could evaluate his surgically repaired shoulder. Coach Ron Rivera called Newton “rusty” on Thursday.

Derek Anderson will start against the Titans, with Joe Webb and Garrett Gilbert following.

Newton underwent surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. He threw the first five days of training camp before fatigue and soreness kept him out of team drills for almost two weeks.

The Panthers are unconcerned about Newton getting playing time during the preseason, with the goal to have him healthy and ready to go for the Sept. 10 season opener.