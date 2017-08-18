Cardinals drop a wide receiver, sign a linebacker

AP

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said this week that he is not happy with the team’s wide receiver group and one member of it lost his job on Friday.

The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Marquis Bundy and signed linebacker Ryan Langford to take his place on the 90-man roster.

Bundy signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last year and spent most of the season on the practice squad before getting promoted to the active roster in November. He did not play in any games and had five catches for 73 yards in a pair of appearances this preseason.

Langford spent time with the Texans last summer before being cut as the team dropped down to 53 players.