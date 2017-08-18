Dirk Koetter: Nick Folk’s performance “not quite” what we’re looking for

AP

The Buccaneers cut Roberto Aguayo after last Friday’s preseason opener, but coach Dirk Koetter didn’t get a respite from questions about miscues in the kicking game after facing the Jaguars on Thursday.

Nick Folk had an extra point blocked and missed a 47-yard field goal during the game, leaving Koetter to joke about having two reporters compete for the job when he spoke to the media after the game.

“Nope, not quite what we were looking for,” Koetter said, via ESPN.com.

Folk did make two field goals, but the Bucs will probably need to see something better from the veteran to keep them from taking a long look at Zach Hocker, who signed after Aguayo was booted, or combing through options outside the organization for a more consistent performance at kicker.