Dolphins will replace field at Hard Rock Stadium

At a venue that has undergone dramatic change over the past few years, the playing surface will be undergoing the most dramatic change possible.

Via Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post, the Dolphins will replace the entire field at Hard Rock Stadium in advance of regular-season openers from both the Dolphins and the University of Miami.

Lieser notes that there have been “ongoing issues” with the sod, which has seen scrimmages from the Dolphins and Hurricanes and a pair of Dolphins preseason home games. Last month, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona played there, too.

The Dolphins had hoped to replace the sod before Thursday night’s game, but rain got in the way. And so the turf will be removed before a Coldplay concert set for August 28, and it will be replaced as quickly as possible.

Time will be of the essence; the U plays at the H on September 2. If it rains heavily that week, the D could be F’d.