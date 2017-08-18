Doug Pederson: “Important” for Derek Barnett to get work with first team

Getty Images

Cornerback Ronald Darby wasn’t the only new addition to the Eagles defense to impress coach Doug Pederson in Thursday night’s game against the Bills.

First-round pick Derek Barnett had his third sack of the preseason when he dropped Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman in the third quarter of the game and he showed an ability to get pressure from both sides of the line. His productivity through his first two NFL games led to a question for Pederson about whether Barnett will be getting time with the first team.

“It’s important,” Pederson said. “Obviously, better tackles, better competition is a sign of where you are in your development process. But you could see how quick he is off the ball. You could see how well he bends. There’s just a relentless finish. He plays to the whistle, and that’s exciting. So hopefully these next couple weeks, you know, with Miami coming up, we’ll give him a chance to roll in there with the first unit again and just continue to watch him grow.”

The Eagles have experienced options at defensive end in Vinny Curry, Brandon Graham and Chris Long, but a good showing from Barnett against the Dolphins will make it likelier that youth will be served up front in Philly this season.