Falcons signing veteran OL Austin Pasztor

The Falcons are signing veteran offensive lineman Austin Pasztor to a one-year deal, according to a tweet from Pasztor’s agent, Sunny Shah.

Pasztor, 26, started 43 games and played in 15 others the past five seasons for Jacksonville and Cleveland. He started 16 games last season for the Browns, playing both right tackle and right guard.

The Falcons are looking for a swing tackle behind starters Jake Matthews and Ryan Schraeder, and they also have an ongoing right guard competition between Ben Garland and Wes Schweitzer.

Pasztor’s experience playing both tackle and guard could make him a valuable backup for the Falcons. In his NFL career, he has started at both guard positions and at right tackle.