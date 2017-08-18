Friday morning one-liners

AP

Penalties remain a problem for the Bills.

Thursday night wasn’t a strong one for the Dolphins offensive line.

LB Kyle Van Noy feels confident when the Patriots ask him to drop into pass coverage.

Jets OL Jonotthan Harrison would like to be a detective when his football career is over.

K Justin Tucker set up a Ravens score by recovering a fumble after kicking the ball off.

S Demetrius Cox is trying to make the Bengals after going undrafted.

Brock Osweiler and DeShone Kizer reacted to Browns T Joe Thomas’ prediction that Osweiler will start at quarterback in Week One.

Rookie CB Cameron Sutton has been banged up, but says he’ll be ready when the Steelers season gets underway.

The Texans are happy with how DL D.J. Reader is progressing.

How will the Colts change their offense if QB Scott Tolzien is starting in the regular season?

The Jaguars defense didn’t do enough against the Buccaneers.

WR Eric Decker won’t play this week, but the Titans expect to have RB DeMarco Murray in the lineup.

The Broncos engaged in some pushing and shoving during their practice with the 49ers.

Is Patrick Mahomes‘ arrival changing the way Chiefs QB Alex Smith plays?

Said Raiders coach Jack Del Rio of QB EJ Manuel, “I think he has done a little more, done enough to be in the second slot.”

A joint practice with the Saints reunited Chargers QB Philip Rivers with Drew Brees.

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant is excited about facing the Colts this weekend.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo left the door open for Davis Webb to be the backup quarterback.

The defense was ahead of the offense for the Eagles on Thursday night.

The Redskins made a change with their starting linebackers.

What Bears cornerbacks Cre'von LeBlanc and Bryce Callahan lack in size, they try to make up for in scrappiness.

Injuries have left the Lions thin at tight end.

The Packers showed plenty of blitzes in their first preseason game.

Checking in on the Vikings’ kicking competition.

Falcons S Damontae Kazee has a fan in Ike Taylor.

Thursday’s practice was a bad one for the Panthers offense.

Saints QB Drew Brees was happy with how the team looked in a joint practice with the Chargers.

Said Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy of the defense’s play against the Jaguars, “Coach has been talking about setting your will. That’s what we want to do. We set the one. We dictate how the game goes. I think we were able to do that today.”

The Cardinals starters are in line for more work this week.

Have the Rams answered five key questions about the team?

The 49ers passing game looked good in practices with the Broncos.

Mark Glowinski will start at right guard for the Seahawks this week.