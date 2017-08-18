George Fant carted off for the Seahawks

Getty Images

The games that don’t count routinely result in injuries that do. For the Seahawks, left tackle George Fant has an injury that may keep him out for a while.

A day after being named the Week One starter, Fant exited Friday night’s game against Minnesota with a right knee injury that appears to be serious.

Fant’s right leg was placed in an air cast, and he was carted off.

The former basketball player had gained 20 pounds in the offseason, in an effort to grow into the job. His knee buckled when a teammate inadvertently fell into his leg.