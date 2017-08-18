Giants swap in two healthy receivers for injured ones

AP

The top of the Giants’ depth chart at wide receiver remains unchanged on Friday, but the bottom looks a little different.

The team announced that they have signed wideouts Ed Eagan and Canaan Severin to the 90-man roster. Wideouts Kevin Snead and Keeon Johnson were both waived/injured in corresponding moves.

The Giants got an up-close look at Severin last week when he caught two passes for 24 yards for the Steelers in a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. He spent last season on Pittsburgh’s injured reserve and was dropped by the Steelers on Monday to make room for a linebacker.

Eagan spent time with the Cowboys, Bills and Browns, but never saw any regular season action.