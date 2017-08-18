How will the Ezekiel Elliott appeal hearing unfold?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT
Getty Images

With NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell choosing Harold Henderson to handle the Ezekiel Elliott appeal hearing, the next question becomes this: What will the appeal hearing look like?

The CBA doesn’t provide much guidance. And by not much, I mean none. Article 46 says nothing at all about the legal standard that applies, the rights of the player to present evidence or confront witnesses, and/or the duty of the NFL to affirmatively prove its case.

The league office tells PFT that the Commissioner’s decision will be reviewed under the “arbitrary and capricious” standard, which means that it would be overturned only if deemed to be (duh) arbitrary and/or capricious. This implies that the question will simply be whether the Commissioner got it sufficiently wrong that it seems random and without rhyme or reason.

It’s unclear what Elliott will be able to do to prove that. Appeals in a court of law typically occur based on a record of evidence that is closed and completed. But the NFL often takes testimony during these hearings, which makes them instantly different from appeals pursued in the justice system.

For Elliott, the real question is whether Henderson will attempt to resolve the credibility of the witnesses, which is something Goodell didn’t do in making the original decision. This presumes that the NFL will actually be introducing its evidence, including testimony from Tiffany Thompson.

It’s unclear whether Thompson or Elliott ever have told their stories under oath. Thompson, whose text exchange with a friend shows a clear financial incentive as it relates to Elliott, has yet to sue Elliott for bodily injury and emotional distress arising from it. She still can; once she does, she’ll eventually be required to testify under oath.

If the NFL is going to stay in the business of supplementing the criminal justice system, the Court of Big Shield needs to look something like a normal court. Players who are accused of wrongdoing should have the right to face their accusers. The lawyers representing the players should be able to cross-examine the accusers.

Without such basic protections, it’s impossible to get to the truth in a manner that respects the rights of the player — especially when it comes to discipline for misconduct that has no connection whatsoever to the workplace.

If guilty of domestic violence, Elliott should pay the price. But the process for determining guilt or innocence must give him a fair chance to rebut potentially false or inaccurate claims. Without those protections, the floodgates will fly open for false and/or inaccurate claims to be made against many more NFL players.

18 responses to “How will the Ezekiel Elliott appeal hearing unfold?

  1. Mara will win this round too. It will unfold like this – The rules say domestic violence is 6 games, it will stay at that even though police authorities and the DA decided not to prosecute.

    Mara 2, Jones 0

  4. Absolutely right, Florio. In addition to the texts demanding money, she also got in a bar fight which could’ve caused the bruises and asked her friend to lie to the police and say she witnessed the beating. Not to mention the text saying they’ll believe her over him because she’s a white woman and he’s black so he better pay up. Add in the prosecutor declining to press charges and you got serious credibility issues for Tiffany and yet the NFL chooses to believe her. Where’s the NAACP? They should be weighing in on this anytime now, as should Gloria Allred trying to help Tiffany shakedown Zeke for money. Heck, we could see a very interesting NOW vs NAACP battle soon… Yep, get your popcorn ready as the circus caused by the NFL bungling yet another investigation is just beginning!

  5. Goodell’s determination was based on credibility, and his witness, Thompson, is one of the least credible people on the planet. Under the current regime and rules any player that is even suggested to have committed domestic violence should expect a 6 game suspension.

  7. its gonna get drawn out and hes going to be able to play until later in the year we probably need him more….quick decision cut it to 3-4 games serve em at the beginning of the season and be done w/ it!

  10. They will portray the victim as having bad character as an excuse to hit her. It’s the tried and true approach.

  11. CLAP CLAP CLAP

    Well said Mike.

    Anybody who puts any faith in the system the NFL uses know to get to the truth is seriously misguided. And that is true for any issue. Not just the Elliot DV issue.

  12. “… even though police authorities and the DA decided not to prosecute…”

    Workplace issue … not criminal or civil. Like showing up drunk to work. That’s not a crime either, but you’ll still get fired. Lots of things get you in trouble on the job that are not crimes.

  13. The problem is you are mixing up the issue, the NFL Personal Conduct Policy says the NFL can suspend anyone that it decides has engages in “conduct detrimental to the integrity of
    and public confidence in the National Football League.” Doesn’t matter what the conduct may have been as long as the NFL deems it detrimental, you get suspended.
    Thompson’s testimony is immaterial(and BTW I think she is a lying gold-digger just trying to get a settlement out of court)

  14. @ bighoser says:

    Where’s the NAACP? They should be weighing in on this anytime now, as should Gloria Allred trying to help Tiffany shakedown Zeke for money. Heck, we could see a very interesting NOW vs NAACP battle soon…
    NAACP has more important issues, such as why the president thinks the neo-nazi’s and kkk contains some really good people.

  16. Lots of companies have this kind of policies and fire employees all the time for doing acts like this.I am sure that if he was a actor for the Disney corp. He would have been long gone NO questions asked just pack your stuff and get out. Companies are in the precipitation of wrong doing not the facts. If a company feels like the general public feels like there was wrong doing( Domestic violence ) them the company will act in what ever it feels will be in the best interest of the company. They don’t really care about the individuals rights they just care about the company and how the general public feels about the company. It maybe wrong and in my opinion it is but it’s just a fact of life.

  17. aarons444 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:34 am
    Bob Kraft will be exposed as the true puppet master.
    Thanks for the laugh and for once again bringing up the Pats like you accuse their fans of always doing, your obsession is duly noted.

  18. So if Goodell’s decision is overturned…he will say this is why the arbitration process works. The players and D Maurice Smith will celebrate. And then the league will suspend him 2 games for pulling down the woman’s shirt and open the investigation into him punching out a person at the club.

