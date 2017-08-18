Jags bringing in Patrick Murray as part of kicker workouts

Getty Images

Kicker Dan Carpenter will have some company as he tries to land a job with the Jaguars.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Friday that Carpenter will have a workout in Jacksonville and updated the report later in the day to note that Patrick Murray will also be getting a look.

Murray appeared in the first two games of the season for the Browns last year, making 1-of-2 field goal attempts and 3-of-4 extra points. He was 20-of-24 on field goals while making all 31 extra point attemps for the Buccaneers in 2014.

Jaguars kicker Jason Myers has missed three field goals and an extra point through two preseason games and it looks like a good bet that he’ll have some company on the roster at some point in the near future.