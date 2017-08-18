Jaguars set to work out Dan Carpenter

Getty Images

The Jaguars are looking for someone to lead their offense and they may also be in the market for a new kicker.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jags will work out Dan Carpenter as a possible competitor for the job currently held by Jason Myers. Myers missed a field goal and an extra point on Thursday night after opening the preseason with two missed field goals against the Patriots.

Carpenter was released by the Bills in March after four seasons with the team. He was 19-of-25 on field goals and 40-of-45 on extra points last season. Carpenter, who also spent five years with the Dolphins, has made 84 percent of his field goal attempts over the course of his career.

Myers is 53-of-64 on field goals and 61-of-71 on extra points over two years in Jacksonville.