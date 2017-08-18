Jay Cutler: DeVante Parker is a faster Alshon Jeffery

AP

One of the frequent talking points around the Dolphins this offseason has been predictions of a breakout year for wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Quarterback Jay Cutler hasn’t been a Dolphin for all that long, but he’s on message when it comes to discussing Parker. Cutler targeted Parker four times and connected twice, although one of the completions was wiped out by a penalty, and then compared him favorably to one of his favorite receivers from Chicago.

“I think he’s kind of a faster Alshon [Jeffery], a little bit,” Cutler said, via the Miami Herald. “He’s got a lot of range. Back-shoulder, over the top. He’s got great hands. And he can burn you up if you get [stuck] flat-footed.”

The Dolphins play the Eagles in their next preseason game and they’ll practice together for a couple of days, so perhaps we’ll get a match race.

Jeffery missed 11 games for the Bears over the last two years with injury, but caught 174 passes for 2,554 yards and 17 touchdowns with Cutler doing most of the quarterbacking in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Production like that would make all of the Parker talk this offseason look prescient and help Cutler’s chances of a successful year in South Florida.