Jay Cutler was glad to get first big hit out of the way

New Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler didn’t do much last night, but he was glad to get out there.

Primarily, there was a sense of relief after he took his first big hit on his surgically repaired right shoulder.

On his last play of his two-series debut with the Dolphins, Cutler was drilled by Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith, and landed hard on his right arm.

“I’m glad to get that one out of the way,” Cutler said,” via James Walker of ESPN.com. “I landed right on my right shoulder and didn’t feel anything. So [to my] doctor in Chicago, nice job.”

And to Cutler, nice job, I guess, as he didn’t make any huge mistakes in his short time in the game. He completed 3-of-6 passes for 24 yards, before yielding to backup Matt Moore late in the first quarter.

“It was [tough] just waiting, getting out there and just waiting for the anticipation of getting going,” Cutler said. “Once we got out there and [coach] Adam [Gase] was in my ear and we started rolling around. It was fun.”

Obviously the Dolphins are going to want to get a longer look at him next week, but it would be nice if they could put a better line in front of him. With center Mike Pouncey and right tackle Ju’Wuan James out last night, it was hard for Cutler to get a true look between the pass rush and the penalties.

But there was some evidence of a chemistry with wide receiver DeVante Parker.

“He’s a really good player,” Cutler said. “The sky is the limit for him. He’s fast and can do a lot of different things.”

The hope is that Cutler can do something different for them, after he was brought in to replace Ryan Tannehill following his latest ACL injury.