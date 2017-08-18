John Harbaugh: Ryan Mallett “doing OK given the circumstances”

Getty Images

After a mediocre outing for Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett in the team’s first preseason game, coach John Harbaugh said that Mallett played “winning football” because the Ravens were up 13-0 when he left the game.

Mallett threw two interceptions on Thursday night against the Dolphins and could have had a couple of other passes picked off before he exited for the night. Mallett was 13-of-22 for 113 yards and a touchdown aside from the turnovers and said he thought he played better than he had in the first game.

Harbaugh didn’t seem to disagree and pointed to three missing starters on the offensive line as a big contributing factor to any offensive struggles.

“I thought he did good. He got out of trouble a few times, he made a few throws. I think we’ll just keep working to build off that,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “He was under pressure more than we’d like early on and I thought he handled it well, didn’t make mistakes. He played good, solid football. We’re not totally together up front right now and I think he’s doing OK given the circumstances.”

The Ravens have already announced that Joe Flacco won’t play until the regular season and Harbaugh announced after the game that Flacco isn’t ready to get back on the field yet. That leaves plenty of work for Mallett and the Ravens appear to remain comfortable with him being the man to step in should their plan to have Flacco for Week One fail to come to fruition.