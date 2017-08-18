John Lynch regrets calling anthem protests “divisive”

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 18, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT
John Lynch is following the footsteps of Hue Jackson, with those footsteps backpedaling from their first round of remarks about national anthem protests.

With a chance to reflect and to see Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long standing together last night, the 49ers General Manager now wishes he’d have chosen his words more carefully, saying he regretted calling protests “divisive.”

“If I could take one thing back, I would have changed that word,” Lynch said during an interview on KNBR, via Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee. “Because of the negative connotation. But I was really trying to make the point that our game should be a beacon for what can be.”

Referring to Long standing with his arm around the shoulders of Jenkins, who was raising a fist, last night, Lynch said the visual served as a reminder of the game’s opportunity to bring diverse groups of people together.

“I’m glad you brought this up because I’m having, for the last couple of days, a lot of thought, a lot of waking up in the middle of the night thinking about what I said and how people perceive that,” Lynch said. “You know, when I saw that picture of Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins, I think that’s exactly what I was speaking to and what I think is so great about football, of how I think our society can be and how it should be — of people coming together.”

Lynch said he was in San Diego with his family when the violence in Charlottesville, Va. was unfolding last weekend, and it made for a difficult conversation.

“When you’re talking to your 10 year old and you’re trying to explain what’s going on — it’s sad, it’s disgusting, it’s unbelievable that these things still exist,” Lynch said. “So I want to go a step further [and say] not only do I respect, but I understand the motivations of these players that are trying to do something about it. I want to be very clear with that, that’s where my heart is.”

Jackson also walked back his initial comments that he didn’t want his Browns players to protest, perhaps realizing that the chance to make a statement about current events might possibly be more important than any distraction from the great and important game of football.

  8. No, they are definitely a unifying force both in the sport and in society. Nothing like knowing the guy next to you doesn’t care about the game and hates the country it is played in, but won’t stop taking game checks that reduce your salary under the cap or use the money to move to another country where he can find socialist paradise. Great work everybody.

  9. Another day, another walk back. Hue Jackson yesterday, Lynch today. These guys are pros who have had media training, hell, Lynch WAS the media for years. They know exactly what they’re saying and they said it. Now the alt-whatever-side cries and they have to appease them.

    I remember standing for the Pledge of Allegiance every morning in grade school. Then over the third grade summer some new family moved to the neighborhood. Kid was told by his parents not to stand for the Pledge. We never liked that kid after that.

  10. So tired of this. Stand by your comments – they reflect your opinion which is yours and yours alone. People may not agree with it, but they cannot tell you that you aren’t entitled to it.

  14. Mr. Lynch was advised that he was committing Thoughtcrime. Opinions that deviate from the chosen narrative are unnacceptable, comrade.

  16. Divisive: A catalyst for dividing two sides.

    For example, for Kaep and all 30 NFL teams, his kneeling was divisive to their possible relationships.

    I kid, don’t take me as a psycho. But, if everyone kneels, what is that going to fix? The original point was made. The discussion is being had. THAT is how things begin to change. Continuing to kneel, at this point, is merely a side story now.

  17. It was not divisive. It was ignorant. Twice as many unarmed white people are killed by cops as unarmed black people but no one says that because it doesn’t fit the racist police force narrative. Is everytime a white person killed by a cop it’s justified and everytime a black person it’s racism? Most police shootings black or white are justified, some are a tragic mistake, and possibly a scant few are intentional fueled by racism, but that number is so small it could never lead to the conclusion that all cops are racists

