John Lynch regrets calling anthem protests “divisive”

AP

John Lynch is following the footsteps of Hue Jackson, with those footsteps backpedaling from their first round of remarks about national anthem protests.

With a chance to reflect and to see Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long standing together last night, the 49ers General Manager now wishes he’d have chosen his words more carefully, saying he regretted calling protests “divisive.”

“If I could take one thing back, I would have changed that word,” Lynch said during an interview on KNBR, via Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee. “Because of the negative connotation. But I was really trying to make the point that our game should be a beacon for what can be.”

Referring to Long standing with his arm around the shoulders of Jenkins, who was raising a fist, last night, Lynch said the visual served as a reminder of the game’s opportunity to bring diverse groups of people together.

“I’m glad you brought this up because I’m having, for the last couple of days, a lot of thought, a lot of waking up in the middle of the night thinking about what I said and how people perceive that,” Lynch said. “You know, when I saw that picture of Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins, I think that’s exactly what I was speaking to and what I think is so great about football, of how I think our society can be and how it should be — of people coming together.”

Lynch said he was in San Diego with his family when the violence in Charlottesville, Va. was unfolding last weekend, and it made for a difficult conversation.

“When you’re talking to your 10 year old and you’re trying to explain what’s going on — it’s sad, it’s disgusting, it’s unbelievable that these things still exist,” Lynch said. “So I want to go a step further [and say] not only do I respect, but I understand the motivations of these players that are trying to do something about it. I want to be very clear with that, that’s where my heart is.”

Jackson also walked back his initial comments that he didn’t want his Browns players to protest, perhaps realizing that the chance to make a statement about current events might possibly be more important than any distraction from the great and important game of football.