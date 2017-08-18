Jordan Howard to miss preseason game with eye injury

AP

Bears running back Jordan Howard won’t play in Saturday night’s preseason game at Arizona after suffering an eye injury in today’s practice.

The Bears said Howard suffered a corneal abrasion. It is not believed to be serious.

Howard wasn’t likely to play much if at all anyway, as the Bears know he’s going to be their starting running back heading into the season and are more interested in seeing the backups compete for roster spots. Second-string running back Jeremy Langford is also out tomorrow night with an ankle injury, but Tarik Cohen and Ka'Deem Carey will both get plenty of playing time as they compete for the third running back spot.

Running back is a position where the Bears think they’re set. The 22-year-old Howard is coming off an excellent rookie season in which he had 252 carries for 1,313 yards.