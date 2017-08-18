Julio Jones won’t play Sunday, Takk McKinley will

Getty Images

The Falcons will get their first look at this year’s first-round pick in game action when they face the Steelers on Sunday, but wide receiver Julio Jones won’t be joining Takk McKinley in the lineup.

Jones has been practicing fully for the last couple of weeks after getting cleared for team work in his recovery from foot surgery, but coach Dan Quinn said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, that Jones will not be in the lineup against Pittsburgh. As long as he’s healthy, the Falcons have little reason to doubt Jones will be good to go when the lights come on in September so a cautious approach now makes sense.

McKinley had shoulder surgery in March and avoided the physically unable to perform list to open camp. He started off with a limited workload, but has steadily added to that and Quinn said they’re ready to turn him loose in a game.

Running back Devonta Freeman is in the concussion protocol and will also sit out for the Falcons on Sunday.