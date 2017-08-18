Kasen Williams makes a splash with the first team

Getty Images

Receiver Kasen Williams, a Washington native who played for the Huskies, is hoping to finally make an impact on the local NFL team.

In his third season with the Seahawks and limited contributions in the first two, Williams has made a major impact in the 2017 preseason. Of his six catches for 147 yards and a touchdown, two for 28 yards and a score came on the opening drive of Friday night’s preseason game against the Vikings.

And then he made the tackle on the ensuing kickoff, for good measure.

Williams, who lost 10 pounds in the offseason, may be playing his way in to the rotation for the Seahawks, a team that covets competition and rewards production.