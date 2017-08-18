McCloughan: Jags should be patient with QBs they have

AP

Former San Francisco and Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan made his first visit to PFT Live (as a non-G.M.) on Monday, and I had a project for him. I pretended to be Tom Coughlin (Scot even called five minutes early), and I asked him to pretend to be G.M. Dave Caldwell. We then tried to identify exterior quarterback options in Jacksonville, given coach Doug Marrone’s remarks from Thursday night.

It took a few tries to get McCloughan/Caldwell to even begin to name names, because McClaldwell (easier that way) seemed adamant about not trying to add a quarterback at this point, and instead preferring to work with the players they have.

Eventually, McClaldwell admitted that the two names at the top of his “emergency” list would be Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III. But the primary message was that the quality of quarterback play is influenced by many factors, including the quality of the roster. At this point, it’s simply too late to do the kind of heavy lifting that would be required to upgrade the team, so the best bet may be to keep trying to make chicken salad — no matter what it may currently look, smell, and/or taste like.