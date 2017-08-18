McDermott is evaluating the quarterback position, unless he isn’t

AP

Most of the attention regarding a possible quarterback change has landed on Jacksonville, given comments from coach Doug Marrone that clearly throw the gig up for grabs. But the Bills may have a slightly tenuous situation at best, after performances in Philly from starter Tyrod Taylor and No. 3-turned-No. 2 rookie Nathan Peterman.

Unless they don’t.

“I was disappointed in the rhythm of the offense really,” coach Sean McDermott said when asked to evaluate Taylor’s performance. “I didn’t think we got into a rhythm overall. Tyrod obviously had some plays that he’d like back. We all do. So there’s a lot of hands that go into that cookie jar as far as that’s concerned. We have to do a better job of getting off to a faster start on offense and at times taking advantage of field position when we have it.”

Here’s what McDermott said about Peterman: “Nate’s done a nice job. He’s had a good camp. He’s very poised and does a good job with being decisive in the pocket. I did like how he moved the offense when he came in. He’s doing a nice job and he’ll continue to develop. I’m going to [need to] look at the tape to say anymore at this point.”

Then came the money question. Would McDermott consider a quarterback change at this point?

“We’re always going to evaluate everything and that goes for everything including the quarterback position,” McDermott said. “I thought Tyrod has done some good things. Last week he moved the offense and we had some penalties. So we’re going to evaluate the film. I’m going to evaluate the job that I did tonight and then we each need to evaluate the job that each of us did and then continue to get better as a unit.”

That sounds ominous. And McDermott apparently realized it. So he told Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News that the Bills are not considering a quarterback change.

So even though everything is being evaluated, the most important position on the field isn’t part of that everything.