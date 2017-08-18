Nathan Peterman doesn’t hear the calls for him to start

Getty Images

The Bills remain committed to Tyrod Taylor. Some members of the Bills mafia wish they weren’t.

Backup Nathan Peterman was asked be reporters on Friday about whether he hears the calls for him to start from Bills fans.

“I love Bills Mafia and all that, but I don’t,” Peterman said. “I kind of just focus on this locker room, my work every day, and I try to stay off my phone as much as I can. I’m really not on it at all anyways so for me it’s just about getting better every day, keeping tunnel vision and just trying to get better and help this team.”

He may not hear from the fans, but Peterman heard from reporters, who asked whether he’d like to get some reps with the first-team offense.

“Whatever the coaches tell me to do, I’m going to do,” Peterman said. “Obviously, it was good for the reps I got. I’m really appreciative of that. I was thankful for the reps I got in this past game and the big thing for me is just when I’m in, I’ve got to perform and be a little bit better than I was this past game. It’s just what I’m focusing on.”

The Bills officially remain focused on Taylor as the starter. But coach Sean McDermott opened the can of worms last night by not immediately dismissing as kooky talk the question of whether he’d consider a quarterback change. He gave an answer that suggested that the door is open before trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube.

Regardless of what McDermott said Friday, it’s safe to assume that more struggles from Taylor and more stellar play from Peterman will make the guy who is by definition the most popular man in town even more popular.