Rams signing LB Davis Tull

The Rams are signing linebacker Davis Tull, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Tull was a fifth-round pick of the Saints out of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2015. He spent his first season on injured reserve.

New Orleans released him before the start of the 2016 season, and he spent time on the practice squad of the Falcons last season. Tull also had workouts with the Patriots and Steelers last season.

Tull spent some time with Saskatchewan of the CFL this summer.

At Tennessee-Chattanooga, Tull was a three-time Southern Conference defensive player of the year despite being a former walk-on. In addition to starting a school-record 48 consecutive games, Tull became the conference’s all-time sacks leader with 37.