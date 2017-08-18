Ravens sign Jeremy Zuttah

Getty Images

Center Jeremy Zuttah is back in Baltimore.

The Ravens traded Zuttah to the 49ers earlier this year, but Zuttah was cut by the 49ers a little more than a week ago and speculation quickly started about a return to Baltimore. Zuttah, who went to the Pro Bowl last year, visited the Colts as well, but the Ravens announced on Friday that he’s back with the club.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is a two-year deal worth $4 million with another $2 million available based on playing time. Wide receiver Kenny Bell was waived/injured in a corresponding move.

Zuttah’s arrival gives the Ravens a player familiar with their offense at a moment when they need help on the offensive line. Projected left guard Alex Lewis is out for the year and John Urschel, who was competing to start at center, retired earlier this summer.

Ryan Jensen had been working at center, but it seems likely that he’ll now move to guard and compete with James Hurst for the job that Lewis was slated to fill.

The Colts, meanwhile, will have to look elsewhere for center help with Ryan Kelly having foot surgery that will keep him out for the start of the regular season.